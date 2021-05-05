Holland Casino selects Playtech as long-term iGaming partner

London-listed gaming technology supplier Playtech will serve as the long-term software and services partner of Holland Casino in the soon to regulate Netherlands iGaming market.

Playtech will provide its full turnkey multichannel technology and certain ancillary services to the state-owned casino operator, including its IMS platform and sports betting, online casino, live casino, poker and bingo products.

Playtech will also build a live casino facility in the immediate vicinity of one of Holland Casino's existing 14 locations, with the supplier also providing certain operational and marketing services to the operator.

“We are delighted to announce this strategic cooperation with Holland Casino,” said Playtech chief executive Mor Weizer. “The brand strength and local presence of Holland Casino combined with Playtech's 20 years of technology leadership in the industry will see us drive the online growth of the market in Holland.

“We look forward to working with Holland Casino to offer the highest quality, most comprehensive responsible gambling entertainment experience across retail and online in the Dutch market,” Weizer added. “This agreement demonstrates the execution of our strategy to continue to work with the leading brands in the most attractive regulated markets globally.”

Holland Casino first selected Playtech as its iGaming technology provider in 2013, ahead of the then expected regulation of the Netherlands’ online gaming market in 2015. The regulated market is now expected to open on October 1.

Erwin van Lambaart, chief executive of Holland Casino, said that the agreement will provide the technology and expertise required to ensure a leading online offering in the Netherlands.

“Holland Casino has high ambitions for the new online market and at the same time we are determined to play a leading role when it comes to Responsible Gaming and Player Protection,” said van Lambaart. “Playtech has the track record and necessary scale to deliver industry leading software, marketing and responsible gambling tools to the number one brand in the Netherlands.

“We look forward to the online market launching in the Netherlands in October 2021 and to a long and successful cooperation with Playtech as we work together to capture this exciting opportunity.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.88 per cent higher at 475.12 pence per share in London Wednesday Morning.