Gaming Intelligence
Greentube goes live in the Netherlands with Batavia Casino

8th February 2022 9:56 am GMT
Novomatic's interactive gaming division Greentube has rolled out its portfolio of games to Play North’s new brand Batavia Casino in the Dutch market.

The games are made available to Batavia Casino through an integration with the Finnplay platform.

“We have already seen great results from our initial activity within the newly regulated market in the Netherlands and players have responded well to the wealth of content we have provided,” said Greentube Netherlands sales and key account manager Andy Duschek. 

“This deal to take games live with Play North is a perfect next step, given that its Batavia Casino brand has been carefully designed to offer a gaming experience that can be enjoyed by Dutch players from a wide range of demographics.”

Play North brand operations manager Krista Kuusijärvi added: “Batavia Casino provides a safe, secure and highly entertaining environment for players in the Netherlands to enjoy a huge range of engaging titles.

“Greentube’s combination of new and classic titles offers a fantastic mix for our customers and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with one of the industry’s biggest names.”

