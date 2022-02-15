Ezugi enters Bosnia and Herzegovina with Premier Kladionica

Live casino specialist Ezugi has launched its games in Bosnia and Herzegovina for the first time with local operator Premier Kladionica.

The Evolution-owned live casino specialist has launched Blackjack, Unlimited Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette and Casino Hold’em tables for Premier Kladionica, the largest betting company in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the live games streamed 24 hours a day from Ezugi’s state of the art studios.

“We are very happy to be able to release Ezugi’s portfolio of great games to our players,” said Premier Kladionica head of business development Toni Boras. “Having in mind our strong position on the market and top Live dealer experience that Ezugi provides, we are 100% sure these games will be a success in Bosnia and Herzegovina”.

Ezugi business development director Pang Goh added: “We look forward to establishing a strong and blossoming partnership that will bring new experiences and benefits to the players in the Republic of Srpska. We are constantly enhancing our technology and improving our live casino operations, to ensure that operators have state-of-the-art tools available at their fingertips.”

Shares in Ezugi parent Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 2.26 per cent higher at SEK1,084.00 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.