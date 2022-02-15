Greentube expands presence in Baltic states with Betsson

Novomatic’s interactive gaming division Greentube has expanded its partnership with Betsson in the Baltic states.

Betsson Group’s Betsafe brand, which has hosted Greentube titles across its websites since 2017, has now added Greentube games to a Russian site in a bid to attract further players in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

This will see slots such as Lucky Lady’s Charm, Sizzling Hot, and Book of Ra, as well as a host of other new titles, localised for the region's Russian-speaking population.

“We’re thrilled to see our varied portfolio of iconic online slots reach players across Lithuania and the rest of the Baltic states,” said Greentube sales & key account manager Lisa Sandner. “The Greentube brand is synonymous with quality and it’s a real joy to be able to introduce new players to everything we have to offer.”

Betsson Group commercial director CEECA, Kaido Ulejev, added: “Everyone knows just how popular Greentube slots have become over the years. They’re not only a trusted, well-established international brand, but their slots are instantly recognisable and can be considered firm fan favourites.

“It was incredibly important to us that we launched our latest Russian language site for Lithuanian users with the very best games available, and we consider Greentube’s titles to be amongst them.”