This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Greentube expands presence in Baltic states with Betsson

15th February 2022 10:06 am GMT
Greentube
NetEnt

Novomatic’s interactive gaming division Greentube has expanded its partnership with Betsson in the Baltic states.

Betsson Group’s Betsafe brand, which has hosted Greentube titles across its websites since 2017, has now added Greentube games to a Russian site in a bid to attract further players in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

This will see slots such as Lucky Lady’s Charm, Sizzling Hot, and Book of Ra, as well as a host of other new titles, localised for the region's Russian-speaking population.

“We’re thrilled to see our varied portfolio of iconic online slots reach players across Lithuania and the rest of the Baltic states,” said Greentube sales & key account manager Lisa Sandner. “The Greentube brand is synonymous with quality and it’s a real joy to be able to introduce new players to everything we have to offer.”

Betsson Group commercial director CEECA, Kaido Ulejev, added: “Everyone knows just how popular Greentube slots have become over the years. They’re not only a trusted, well-established international brand, but their slots are instantly recognisable and can be considered firm fan favourites.

“It was incredibly important to us that we launched our latest Russian language site for Lithuanian users with the very best games available, and we consider Greentube’s titles to be amongst them.”

Related Tags
Baltics Betsson Greentube iGaming Russia Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Evolution, Relax Gaming, Greentube and more

Greentube goes live in the Netherlands with Batavia Casino

Greentube secures Michigan license approval

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Evoplay, Betsoft and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Betsoft, iSoftBet, Endorphina and more

Greentube expands US social casino presence with GAN

Gambling Commission continues crusade with £1.3m action against Annexio and Rank

GI Games Round-up: Featuring iSoftBet, Inspired, Endorphina and more

Greentube seals slot supply deal with Lottoland

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Scientific Games, Playtech and more

Greentube Alderney hit with £685,000 penalty for failings on UK-facing casino sites

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Slotmill and Evoplay

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Red Tiger, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Slotmill, High 5 Games, Pragmatic Play and more

BRAGG Gaming
Astropay
Pragmatic Solutions
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming