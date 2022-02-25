IGT Expands instant ticket business in Germany with Lotto Baden-Württemberg

International Game Technology subsidiary IGT Global Solutions has signed a multi-year agreement with the state lottery of Baden-Württemberg (Lotto BW) in Germany.

Under the terms of the contract, IGT will provide Lotto BW with full instant ticket printing services, including the creation of new instant games, as well as marketing services to guide Lotto BW through the strategic portfolio planning process.

"IGT's industry leadership, expertise and global scope pair well with our vast knowledge of the local lottery market," said Lotto BW chief executive Georg Wacker. "Through this newly formed partnership, we look forward to working closely with IGT to research, analyse and develop engaging games for our players and that will drive responsible growth for our business."

IGT global lottery COO Jay Gendron commented:"The entire German market, and specifically Baden-Württemberg as the third-largest federal state, offers great potential for instant ticket growth.

"IGT’s Instants Advantage program coupled with our in-depth analysis capabilities will deliver customized insights and support Lotto BW's goal of providing a superior experience for its players and contributing to good causes within the state."

Shares in International Game Technology plc. (NYSE:IGT) closed 1.04 per cent higher at $29.05 per share in New York Thursday.