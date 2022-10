The latest survey data from Britain’s Gambling Commission shows that overall gambling participation rates remain below pre-pandemic levels, despite increased participation in National Lottery games and betting and gaming in retail.

The proportion of respondents participating in at least one form of gambling in the past four weeks to September 2022 climbed to 44.1 per cent from 42 per cent a year ago but remains below the pre-pandemic level of 46.7 per cent in September 2019.

The [...]