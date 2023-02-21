This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Realms seals licensing deal to create Slingo Space Invaders

21st February 2023 8:44 am GMT
NetEnt

Gaming Realms is combining Slingo with the popular Space Invaders game under a brand licensing agreement with TAITO Corporation.

The licensing deal will allow Gaming Realms to leverage the hit video game first released in 1978 to create a new game, Slingo Space Invaders.

“We are thrilled to be working with TAITO on this exciting new project, combining the timeless appeal of Space Invaders with the unique gameplay of Slingo to create an immersive and engaging gaming experience for all players,” said Craig Falciglia, director of business development of Gaming Realms.

Slingo Space Invaders will be available for real-money gaming via Gaming Realms’ international operating partners, as well as across its social publishing business.

“With Space invaders celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, we are overjoyed that it still brings fresh experiences to new audiences and gaming formats,” said Tsuyoshi Nishiwaki, executive officer of TAITO Corporation.

“We feel that Slingo and Space invaders will make a great partnership, and we are excited to see our iconic pixelated Invader characters manifest in this established platform.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (AIM:GMR) were trading 2.78 per cent lower at 28.00 pence per share in London early Tuesday morning.

Related Tags
Gaming Realms iGaming Slingo Space Invaders TAITO Corp.
