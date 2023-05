Total gambling tax in the United Kingdom grew by 9 per cent to a record £3.25 billion in the calendar year 2022.

Lottery duty was the largest contributor with £974.2 million (30 per cent), although this was a 5 per cent fall on the previous year.

Remote Gaming Duty (RGD) was also down, by 3 per cent to £928.8 million, to account for a 29 per share of UK gambling tax.

This was the first time that [...]