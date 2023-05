Denmark’s gambling revenue fell by 8 per cent to DKK496.1 million (€66.6 million) in February, and was below DKK500 million for the first time in 18 months.

Online casino revenue rose by 9 per cent to DKK234.5 million, but it was the only sector of Denmark’s gambling market to show year-on-year growth in February.

Online slots took a 75 per cent share of monthly iGaming revenue, with roulette and blackjack both having 7 per cent shares.

