The Netherlands’ online gambling sector earned revenue of €1.09 billion in its first full year of operation, according to data published by the country’s gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA).

House-banked casino games, including online slots, earned the majority of revenue at €781.2 million (72 per cent), followed by sports betting with €269.1 million (25 per cent). P2P games like poker earned €31.5 million and horse race betting €3.3 million.

The Dutch regulated online gambling market opened in October [...]