Lithuania’s gambling turnover grew by 31 per cent to €646.0 million in the first quarter of 2023, with growth recorded in every sector.

Slot machines accounted for the bulk Lithuania’s gambling market with €379.6 million in drop (59 per cent of the total), split €313.1 million from online slots and €66.5 million from land-based machines.

Table gaming drop increased by 38 per cent to €51.6 million in the first quarter. Online table gaming had drop of €31.3 [...]