The Mill Adventure appoints Bjørnar Heggernes as commercial director

9th June 2023 9:33 am GMT
Evolution

Malta-headquartered iGaming platform provider The Mill Adventure has promoted Bjørnar Heggernes to the role of commercial director.

Heggernes has been with the supplier for three years, having joined in 2020 as head of casino from Bethard Group, where he served nearly five years.

In his new role, he will lead The Mill Adventure’s commercial and sales activities, partnerships and marketing campaigns, and will also be in charge of overseeing product verticals such as casino, sportsbook and live casino.

“I’m proud to be part of The Mill Adventure and grateful to them for entrusting me with the responsibility of driving and strengthening the company’s commercial approach,” said Heggerne. “The challenges that lie ahead make this new role even more exciting as we set out on implementing new commercial strategies that can accelerate the company’s and its partners’ growth and success.”

The Mill Adventure CEO Dario Arruda commented: “Bjørnar’s appointment is not just a recognition of his profound contribution to the company’s growth but also a significant step towards the company’s future.

“With Bjørnar at the helm of our commercial efforts, we trust that we’ll be able to develop products and iGaming experiences that resonate with players and respond to market demands, as well as build strong, collaborative relationships with our partners.”

