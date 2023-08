Lithuania’s gambling revenue grew by 18 per cent to €69.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, with growth across all sectors.

State lottery revenue was up by 21 per cent to €16.6 million, its best performance since Q4 2021.

Slot machines were Lithuania’s largest gambling sector (online and retail combined) with revenue up by 16 per cent to €34.2 million.

Online slot revenue was 27 per cent higher at €23.2 million, whilst retail slot revenue fell by [...]