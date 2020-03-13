Malta introduces mandatory quarantine for all travellers

Malta has introduced new quarantine rules in an effort to combat the spread of Coronavirus on the Mediterranean island, where 12 people are currently diagnosed with COVID-19.

As of 1pm Central European Time today (March 13), travellers to Malta from any other country will be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine, with failure to observe the law subject to fines of €1,000 per breach.

Malta first introduced a 14-day quarantine for travellers from certain high-risk countries in late February and this has now been extended to all travellers.

Malta currently has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with no deaths. The country has already closed all schools, universities and child care centres but businesses remain open.

Europe’s other key iGaming hub, Gibraltar, is enacting emergency civil contingencies as of 8pm today to limit the spread of the virus.

This will see all bars, restaurants and clubs close nightly at 8pm, although takeways and deliveries will be allowed, with the option to close these establishments completely if necessary.

“Public Health evidence indicates that social distancing is the single most important measure that can be taken and can slow the spread of the virus by up to 60 per cent,” said the Government of Gibraltar in a statement.

“Customers are strongly advised to maintain a distance of at least an arm’s length in any queues and to maintain strict hand hygiene practices, washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water. The Government strongly recommends using delivery services as a preferred option. Where possible, customers should pay electronically and ask delivery services to knock and leave the delivery at the door for pickup,” it advised.

There are no recent figures readily available for the number of infected people in Gibraltar.