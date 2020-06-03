Esports Entertainment appoints new vice president of marketing

New York-listed Esports Entertainment Group has appointed Magnus Leppäniemi as vice president of marketing and head of esports for its flagship Vie.gg esports betting site.

Leppäniemi brings more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience to the operator, having managed global esports partnerships for major brands and partners including Intel, BenQ Zowie, Electronic Arts, Activision, ESL, and the NBA.

Prior to joining Esports Entertainment, Leppäniemi served as global sales director for marketing agency Wehype. He has also served as North America sales director for leading esports tournaments organizer DreamHack.

“Magnus is a proven marketing executive with invaluable knowledge of the gaming and esports industry,” said Esports Entertainment Group CEO Grant Johnson. “Over more than two decades in gaming, Magnus has built an extensive network of relationships that could provide tremendous value as we execute on our global growth strategy.”

Commenting on his appointment Leppäniemi said: “I’m very excited to join the Esports Entertainment team. As the first online betting company to list on NASDAQ, the company has a great pedigree that we can continue to build on.

“We want to build trust with the players, fans, teams, publishers, and the community and give them a unique esports experience. Esports betting is here to stay, and we want to build the premier platform in the industry that benefits the gaming and esports communities. I look forward to accelerating our marketing efforts, refining our go-to-market models, and building out our esports initiatives.”

Shares in Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NSQ:GMBL) closed down 8.86 per cent at $7.20 per share in New York Tuesday.