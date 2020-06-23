Enlabs launches EveryMatrix-powered esports offering on Optibet

Stockholm-listed gaming operator Enlabs has launched a new EveryMatrix-powered esports betting offering on its flagship brand Optibet in Latvia and Estonia.

EveryMatrix’s OddsMatrix esports betting service provides Optibet with over 50,000 live events across 22 titles, as well as a range of specialised betting markets for esports titles such as CS:GO, DOTA 2, League of Legends, Overwatch, StarCraft, Fortnite, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and Call of Duty.

“We always strive to provide our customers with the best and most relevant content,” said Enlabs head of betting Daniel Belozetsev. “With EveryMatrix we are offering a modern approach to eSports betting, getting access to the rapidly growing world of professional sports competitions using video games.

“We are confident that this addition will attract new customers who like video games and increase interest of existing customers by offering new betting opportunities.”

Initially available in Latvia and Estonia, Enlabs will roll out the new esports product in Lithuania, Finland and other markets over the summer.

“I admire the work done at Enlabs in the past years and I think the present partnership is an important milestone for our esports services,” said EveryMatrix group chief commercial officer Stian Hornsletten. “Being creative in advancing new forms of entertainment is something that Optibet has very successfully done in the past years, and I am positive that esports betting will reinforce their market-leading position.”

Shares in Enlabs AB (STO:NLAB) were trading up by 1.20 per cent at SEK21.00 per share in Stockholm earlier Tuesday.