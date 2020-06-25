Stats Perform partners Football DataCo for official data rights

Sports content provider Stats Perform has been named as the exclusive official data supplier for the major English and Scottish football leagues, including the English Premier League.

The deal with Football DataCo grants Stats Perform the rights to exclusively collect, analyze and distribute data for over 6,000 matches per season, including the English Premier League, PL2, U18 Premier League, Scottish Premier League, EFL Sky Bet Championship, EFL Sky Bet League One and EFL Sky Bet League Two.

The agreement includes official player tracking data for rights-holding broadcasters, licensed sportsbooks and daily fantasy sports operators, including player statistics on shots, passes and tackles.

“Millions of English and Scottish football fans and bettors have enjoyed trusted media, broadcast, fantasy and betting experiences powered by Stats Perform’s opta data for the past seven years,” said Stats Perform chief rights officer Alex Rice.

“We are honoured that our investment in collecting and distributing the fastest, most accurate detailed event data with the utmost professionalism has again been recognised by Football Dataco, and are excited to use our trusted data as the foundation to drive even deeper connections to some of the world’s greatest teams and players, through our FDC Data Labs partnership.”

Football DataCo general manager Adrian Ford commented: “Extending our partnership with Stats Perform was an obvious choice. The opta data brand is strong and the business has a deep understanding of football, vital factors for our Leagues who want the best and most trusted data.

“Stats Perform will build on these strong foundations and continue to drive innovation through our FDC Labs partnership, using data to tell new stories for fans who have an appetite for greater insight into the beautiful game.”