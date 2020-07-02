Penn National Gaming partners Sportradar for official NFL data

New York-listed racing and gaming operator Penn National Gaming has partnered Sportradar for the use of official National Football League (NFL) sports data and content across its sports betting platforms.

The agreement will allow Penn National to offer NFL play-by-play data feeds for live in-game wagers at retail sportsbooks, as well as the new Barstool Sportsbook app, which is expected to launch in Q3 2020.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Sportradar for NFL data in advance of the upcoming football season,” said Penn National interactive gaming division senior vice president Jon Kaplowitz. “Delivering official NFL data to our growing, loyal audience, including over 66 million Barstool fans and our 20 million casino customers, will provide tremendous wagering opportunities where we operate sports books across the country.”

Sportradar vice president of US sales and gaming Neale Deeley commented: “Penn National is at the forefront of sports betting in the US, and we are delighted to extend our partnership to include official NFL data.

“We look forward to working together and providing a unique betting experience for their loyal customers during the upcoming NFL season and beyond.”

Shares in Penn National Gaming Inc (NSQ:PENN) closed up 4.49 per cent at $31.91 per share in New York Wednesday.