This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
RedTiger

Tabcorp names new chairman as CEO search begins

23rd July 2020 9:38 am GMT
Tabcorp

Shares in Sydney-listed gaming operator Tabcorp gained almost 5 per cent Thursday after the company announced its next chairman and the start of succession planning for a new chief executive.

The leadership change will see Steven Gregg succeed Paula Dwyer as chairman on 31 December, with the company also beginning the global search process to find a successor to managing director and chief executive David Attenborough, who will step down in the first half of 2021.

Gregg has served as a non-executive director of Tabcorp since 2012 and is chairman of the board’s People and Remuneration Committee.

“With the integration of Tatts nearing completion, the time is now right for a new chairman to lead the Tabcorp board into the future,” Dwyer commented. “The appointment of Steven Gregg will provide continuity of leadership and an orderly transition as the company identifies and transitions to a new managing director and CEO.

“Steven’s contribution to the Tabcorp board has been significant, and his track record in stewarding complex companies navigating change, including CEO transitions, positions him well for success as the next chairman of Tabcorp.”

Commenting on his appointment, Gregg said: “I look forward to working with my board colleagues and executive team to realise the opportunities Tabcorp has following the Tabcorp-Tatts combination: to drive shareholder returns and the continued trust of customers, business partners, employees, governments and the broader community.”

Shares in Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. (ASX:TAB) closed up 4.93 per cent at AUD$3.62 per share in Sydney Thursday.

Related Tags
Australia Tabcorp Tabcorp Holdings Tatts
Related Articles

Tabcorp secures exclusive MLB betting partnership in Australia

Gaming shares rebound in second quarter of 2020

Jumbo Interactive renews lottery reseller agreements with Tabcorp

Sky Racing World brings Australian greyhound racing to US

Tabcorp secures debt waiver and scraps final dividend

Gaming stocks return to growth in April

COVID-19 crisis hits gaming investors hard

Australia latest to shut down gaming venues with restrictions lasting up to six months

Lotteries & Keno drive Tabcorp first half revenue growth

Stock Index

Stateside opportunities boost iGaming stocks in 2019

Tabcorp appoints Anne Brennan to board of directors

Australia’s Tabcorp agrees multi-year partnership with the NBA

Tabcorp signs exclusive NFL partnership in Australia

Sportsbet brings coverage on NZ racing to Australia

Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
RedTiger