AstroPay launches Mastercard prepaid card in Brazil

Online payment provider AstroPay has launched a new prepaid card in Brazil through a partnership with Mastercard.

The launch will provide both new and existing AstroPay customers with the ability to make payments anywhere that accepts Mastercard, with customers able to activate and use the prepaid card instantly without any charge.

“When it comes to digital money and fintechs, Brazil is one of the most advanced countries in the world, and the partnership with Mastercard honours our long-standing commitment to Brazilians to deliver the simplest solutions to handle money in the most secure and simple way,” said AstroPay chief technology officer and chief product officer Guillermo Dotta.

“As we keep on building a strong community of consumers, our focus remains to continue innovating to adapt and streamline payment solutions such as cards into our overall product offering to ensure that the needs of our users are not only met but exceeded.”

Thiago Dias, fintech and enablers vice president for Mastercard Latin America and Caribbean, said: “As the partner of choice for fintech companies, Mastercard is pleased to work with AstroPay to provide innovative solutions that help advance financial inclusion while offering consumers with a seamless and secure experience.”