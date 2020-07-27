Cordish Gaming Group names Joe Billhimer as executive vice president

US casino operator The Cordish Companies has appointed Joe Billhimer as executive vice president to lead the launch of its Live! Casino properties in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Billhimer brings more than 25 years of gaming and hospitality industry experience to the role, most recently serving as chief operating officer of Eldorado Resorts in Nevada. He also served as president of MTR Gaming prior to its merger with Eldorado Resorts.

He assumes responsibility for leading the upcoming opening of the company's two new Live!-branded casinos in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, which are expected to launch in early 2021.

"We make it a priority to hire experts of the highest caliber in the industry and we have certainly found that in Joe. Under his leadership, we are confident that our new Live! Casino properties will deliver the same unparalleled gaming and entertainment experiences that guests have come to expect at our other Live! branded locations," said Cordish Gaming Group president Rob Norton.

"We join Joe and his team in our excitement to usher in a new era for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with projects that will positively impact surrounding communities through strategic economic development, employment opportunities and philanthropic initiatives."

The Live! Casino & Hotel in the Stadium Entertainment District will feature Philadelphia's only FanDuel sportsbook along with a range of slots and table games, a hotel and dining options. The Live! Casino Pittsburgh will feature 750 slots and electronic table games, approximately 30 live table games, and a sportsbook, alongside nationally-recognized restaurants and live entertainment venues.