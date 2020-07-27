This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
RedTiger

Former Bally CEO Haddrill resigns as Scientific Games vice chairman

27th July 2020 10:39 am GMT
Scientific Games

New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier Scientific Games has confirmed the departure of executive vice chairman Richard Haddrill.

Haddrill had been in the role since December 2014, having been tasked with assisting in the integration of Bally Technologies, which was acquired by Scientific Games for $5.1bn that year.

Haddrill served as chief executive of Bally on two occasions, from 2004 to 2012, and from May 2014 until the business was acquired in November 2014. He was also a member of Bally’s board of directors from 2003 until the acquisition, and served as chairman from 2012 to 2014.

Haddrill’s resignation came into effect on 24 July.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 12.78 per cent higher at $17.12 per share in New York Friday.

Related Tags
Bally Technologies Scientific Games
Related Videos
Related Articles

Scientific Games widens Q2 loss as revenue falls to $539m

Scientific Games to power Tipico’s new online casino in New Jersey

Gaming shares rebound in second quarter of 2020

Caesars expands sports betting and iGaming partnership with Scientific Games

Scientific Games names new human resources chief

DraftKings debuts standalone mobile casino app in New Jersey

Brazil adds sports betting to national privatisation plan

Scientific Games powers Betfred sportsbook launch in Colorado

Record performance for Scientific Games on opening day of Royal Ascot

Canada’s BCLC launches Scientific Games sports trading service

Scientific Games and Inspired Entertainment agree virtual sports deal

Big Time Gaming to unveil new Megaclusters mechanic in latest slot

FSB appoints Russell Colvin as head of retail sales

Scientific Games named exclusive distributor of SidePlay eInstant games

Scientific Games adds Fantasy Sports Interactive to OpenMarket platform

Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Greentube
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
RedTiger