Former Bally CEO Haddrill resigns as Scientific Games vice chairman

New York-listed gaming and lottery supplier Scientific Games has confirmed the departure of executive vice chairman Richard Haddrill.

Haddrill had been in the role since December 2014, having been tasked with assisting in the integration of Bally Technologies, which was acquired by Scientific Games for $5.1bn that year.

Haddrill served as chief executive of Bally on two occasions, from 2004 to 2012, and from May 2014 until the business was acquired in November 2014. He was also a member of Bally’s board of directors from 2003 until the acquisition, and served as chairman from 2012 to 2014.

Haddrill’s resignation came into effect on 24 July.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 12.78 per cent higher at $17.12 per share in New York Friday.