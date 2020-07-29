Gaming Realms brings in new commercial director

London-listed games developer Gaming Realms has appointed Gareth Scott as its new commercial director for Europe.

Scott brings over 20 years’ gaming experience to the role, having worked for the likes of Barcrest Group, SG Gaming and OpenBet. Most recently he served as commercial director for the Asia Pacific region at SG Digital.

Scott has been tasked with leading Gaming Realms’ commercial strategy in territories outside of the US. He will work alongside Craig Falciglia, director of business development in North America, focussing on delivering new strategic partnerships to expand the supplier’s international footprint.

“We are delighted Gareth is joining the Gaming Realms team at such an exciting time for the company,” said Gaming Realms chief financial officer Mark Segal. “His expertise and exceptional track record in commercial delivery will be invaluable as the Group continues to deliver on its long-term strategy of developing and licensing games using its proprietary Slingo IP.

“With a strong pipeline of opportunities ahead, we have no doubt that Gareth’s appointment will prove key to accelerating our ambition to become one of the leading mobile gaming companies.”

Commenting on his appointment, Scott said: “I am thrilled to be on board with Gaming Realms at such a pivotal time for the business. The group has a unique portfolio of content that transcends slots and bingo genres while expanding the operator's CX proposition.

“I am very excited to be working alongside such an accomplished team and look forward to developing strategic customer partnerships for the company.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading down 4.63 per cent at 14.93 pence per share in London earlier Wednesday, 24.16 per cent below its 52-week high of 19.68p set last week.