GAN names Marcus Yoder as SVP of sales

New York-listed gaming technology supplier GAN has appointed Marcus Yoder as senior vice president of sales.

Yoder joins GAN from gaming supplier Gamblit Gaming, where he served as vice president of regulated markets business development since September 2014, having previously served as executive director of IGT Interactive.

He assumes responsibility for GAN’s sales, services and B2B marketing and will report to chief commercial officer Jeff Berman.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marcus to our team. His years of experience and expertise in leading companies into new markets—driving revenue growth, building strategic alliances, innovating marketing and product campaigns, and negotiation/diplomacy with government entities and key stakeholders—both within and without the gaming technology industry will prove invaluable as GAN continues to execute on its growth strategy,” said Berman.

“While we have had great recent success in winning new clients, Marcus will play a key role in helping us to accelerate the progress we make in our new business pipeline as additional states and markets come online.”

Commenting on his new role, Yoder said: “I am pleased to be joining GAN at this exciting juncture in the Company’s growth trajectory. Having been living and breathing the gaming technology industry for the past decade, I clearly see the opportunity that lies before us and look forward to working closely with Jeff and the GAN team on driving the go-to-market strategy forward in the months and years ahead.”

Shares in GAN Ltd. (NSQ:GAN) closed up 1.76 per cent $19.69 per share in New York Monday.