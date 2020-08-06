This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

EveryMatrix brings in Erik Nyman to establish US presence

6th August 2020 11:53 am GMT

Malta-based iGaming solutions provider EveryMatrix has brought in Erik Nyman to lead the supplier’s expansion into the US market.

Nyman has joined EveryMatrix’s leadership team as President Americas, and will head up the company’s first US office as the supplier looks to expand its CasinoEngine platform stateside.

He brings with him over 10 years’ experience in the iGaming sector, having previously played a pivotal role in establishing rival NetEnt in the US market.

“Expanding into the US is the next step for the organization,” said EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes. “We have a strong European presence, very experienced teams, premium products on both casino and sports, so tackling more regulated markets is a logical strategic move for us.

“I welcome Erik to our team, and I personally admire his skills, experience, and determination. I am delighted that we can attract such talent in our leadership team. Erik will make our entry considerably more effective and successful.”

Following his appointment, Nyman said: “EveryMatrix offers the largest variety of products and functionality in the online gaming business. Their platform, entrepreneurial spirit and people have enabled their success, which has accelerated over the last years.

“Today EveryMatrix is among the leading turnkey suppliers in our industry. Success in the US requires great product, dedication and the ability to establish strong beneficial partnerships. The organization possesses all of those qualities, and I am very honoured to lead their expansion into the US and Americas.”

