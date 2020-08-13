ALOT Solutions names new finance chief

ALOT Solutions, the B2B arm of Gibraltar-based gaming operator Lottoland, has appointed Geaspar Byrne as its new chief financial officer.

Byrne has served as a senior consultant to ALOT Solutions and its predecessor, Lottoland Solutions, since 2017, having previously worked in the lottery sector at Alibaba Group’s AGTech Holdings.

“I am delighted to welcome Geaspar to the role of chief financial officer,” said ALOT Solutions CEO Michael Carruthers. “Geaspar will play a leading role in shaping and delivering our strategy and will ensure that our finance function continues to develop in a way that supports our ambitious growth plans.

“At a time when our development is accelerating, Geaspar brings an ideal combination of in-depth understanding of the business as well as significant corporate finance experience.”

Commenting on his new role, Byrne said: “I am very excited to be expanding my role with ALOT at this important time in the company’s development. I look forward to working closely with Mike and the rest of the executive team to facilitate the successful delivery of our strategy.”