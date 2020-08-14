FSB appoints new chief operating officer

London-based gaming platform provider FSB has strengthened its senior management team with the addition of Glenn Elliott as chief operating officer.

Elliott previously served as a senior account director for SG Digital’s OpenBet, working with leading operators including Ladbrokes, PMU, Paddy Power Betfair and Singapore Pools. Prior to that he held senior roles at Nektan and Probability.

“I am delighted to welcome Glenn to the team,” said FSB chief executive Dave McDowell. “Having someone of Glenn’s calibre is hugely valuable for the business, especially at a time when we are expanding into new markets, adding additional products and signing new partners.”

Elliott said of his new role: “It is an honour to join the FSB team and to help drive the organisation forward through the next stage of its development. The business is in incredible shape and has a talented and highly motivated team dedicated to ensuring it achieves its full potential.”