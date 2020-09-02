This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

DraftKings names Michael Jordan as special advisor to board

2nd September 2020 1:38 pm GMT
DraftKings

New York-listed sports betting operator DraftKings has named Hall of Fame basketball legend Michael Jordan as a special advisor to the company’s board of directors.

The former professional basketball player, who won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and acclaimed as the greatest basketball player of all time, has also agreed to take an equity interest in DraftKings.

Jordan will provide guidance and strategic advice to the board on key business initiatives undertaken by the company, which went public earlier this year.

This includes creative input to the board on company strategy, product development, inclusion, equity and belonging, marketing activities and other key initiatives.

“Michael Jordan is among the most important figures in sports and culture, who forever redefined the modern athlete and entrepreneur,” said DraftKings co-founder and CEO Jason Robins. “The strategic counsel and business acumen Michael brings to our board is invaluable, and I am excited to have him join our team.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed up 4.44 per cent at $36.93 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Basketball DraftKings NBA Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

BetMGM rolls out new online casino in West Virginia

West Virginia reveals first contributions from iGaming

PGA Tour signs up PointsBet as an official betting operator

Pennsylvania gambling market returns to growth in July

AGA refuses to fight for iGaming legislation but highlights 250% revenue hike

DraftKings posts second quarter revenue growth but losses widen

Online growth fails to offset Q2 retail decline for Inspired Entertainment

DraftKings opens first retail sportsbook in New Hampshire

West Virginia sportsbooks collect $15.9m in wagers in July

Indiana sportsbooks see strong growth as July wagers reach $70.9m

DraftKings expands exclusive MLB fantasy sports partnership

BetMGM agrees PGA Tour official betting partnership

Kindred Group’s Unibet brand approved to launch in Indiana

DraftKings signs up as PGA Tour’s first official betting operator

DraftKings set for Illinois sportsbook launch as Casino Queen rebrands

Every Matrix
Evolution Gaming
Skywind Group
Pragmatic Play
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic