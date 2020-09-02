DraftKings names Michael Jordan as special advisor to board

New York-listed sports betting operator DraftKings has named Hall of Fame basketball legend Michael Jordan as a special advisor to the company’s board of directors.

The former professional basketball player, who won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and acclaimed as the greatest basketball player of all time, has also agreed to take an equity interest in DraftKings.

Jordan will provide guidance and strategic advice to the board on key business initiatives undertaken by the company, which went public earlier this year.

This includes creative input to the board on company strategy, product development, inclusion, equity and belonging, marketing activities and other key initiatives.

“Michael Jordan is among the most important figures in sports and culture, who forever redefined the modern athlete and entrepreneur,” said DraftKings co-founder and CEO Jason Robins. “The strategic counsel and business acumen Michael brings to our board is invaluable, and I am excited to have him join our team.”

Shares in DraftKings Inc (NSQ:DKNG) closed up 4.44 per cent at $36.93 per share in New York Tuesday.