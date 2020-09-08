1X2 Network names new sales director

London-based 1X2 Network has appointed Jack Brown as its new sales director.

Brown will be responsible for lead generation and securing new operator partner contracts for 1X2 Network’s Iron Dog Studio and 1X2gaming brands.

He joins from game aggregator iForium where he held the role of head of commercial, having previously worked at Yggdrasil Gaming, NetEnt and BetVictor.

“We are delighted to welcome Jack to the team and for 1X2 Network to be able to leverage his natural talent for sales and deal making, as well as his incredible network of operator contacts,” said 1X2 Network chief commercial officer Kevin Reid.

“Momentum is very much behind 1X2 Network right now and we have some incredible games, concepts and features in the pipeline. This, combined with Jack’s skills and contacts, will allow us to connect with new operators and provide them with our popular slots and table games.”

Commenting on his appointment, Brown said: “The key to working successfully in sales is being able to sell with pride and to do that you have to fully believe in the games you are selling. I have seen the strides 1X2 Network has taken of late and the incredible games they have launched.

“I truly believe its slots and table games are the best in the business and this, combined with truly innovative concepts such as Branded Megaways, presents an incredible opportunity for me to combine my passion for sales with games I believe in.

“I’d like to thank Kevin and the 1X2 Network team for bringing me on board and making me feel so welcome and I look forward to making sure that its games are available at more online gambling brands than ever before.”