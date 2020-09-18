This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

iSoftBet makes further senior management hires

18th September 2020 7:00 am GMT

Casino games provider iSoftBet has further bolstered its senior management team with the appointment of Virginie Luce as chief marketing officer and Anne Muscat Scerri as head of HR.

iSoftBet began to reshape its management team earlier this year with former Betsson head of data science & BI Andrew Bonnici promoted to chief product product in April, and Neal Garman, formerly of Helios Towers and MoneySuperMarket, joining as chief technology officer in June.

New CMO Luce is a former Microsoft and Vodafone marketing and communications executive, while former Betsson HR business partner lead Scerri has joined as head of HR.

“Our new hires and recruitment strategy are testament to iSoftBet’s commitment to the iGaming industry in delivering innovative and compelling products and services, not only to serve our partners but also to entertain consumers,” said iSoftBet CEO Nir Elbaz.

“We can only achieve this by having the best people onboard, throughout the entire organisation, and I’m delighted with the talented individuals we have welcomed in the last few months. This will further strengthen the business and enable us to achieve even greater things in 2021.”

