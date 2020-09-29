This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Pariplay
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games

PointsBet adds president of product and technology to board of directors

29th September 2020 8:44 am GMT
PointsBet

Sydney-listed sports betting operator PointsBet has appointed product and technology chief Manjit Gombra Singh to its board as an executive director, replacing co-founder and chief commercial officer Nick Fahey.

The board changes will allow Fahey to focus on streamlining and automating key governance and compliance aspects of the company’s operations, including payment systems, fraud, AML, and responsible gambling systems.

Singh joined PointsBet in July 2019 from Aristocrat to serve as president of product and technology.

“Since joining PointsBet as part of the Executive Leadership Team, Manjit has made a significant contribution to our technology and cyber security capabilities, increasing the speed and reliability of our product offerings and spearheading our technology strategy, including the development of our iGaming vertical. Given his industry experience and leadership skills, I have no doubt that Manjit will be a valuable addition to the Board,” said PointsBet chairman Brett Paton.

“As a co-founder, Nick’s in-depth understand of all aspects of the evolving business, both in Australia and the United States has been vital in assisting the Board to make informed and considered decisions,” Paton added. “I thank Nick for his service and look forward to his continued contribution in his role as chief commercial officer.”

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (ASX:PBH) closed 1 per cent lower at AUD$10.87 per share in Sydney Tuesday.

Related Tags
PointsBet
Related Articles

NFL’s Chicago Bears name PointsBet as first sports betting partner

PointsBet signs as new sportsbook partner of NFL’s Indianapolis Colts

Michigan set to adopt final rules for online gaming and sports betting

Online channel dominates Illinois betting market in first month

Indiana sports betting wagers reach $169.0m in August

PointsBet launches online sportsbook in fourth US state

PointsBet seals NCAA Colorado Buffaloes sponsorship deal

PointsBet set to raise AUD$303m to support US expansion

PointsBet stock gains 86% on NBCUniversal partnership

theScore Bet partners Twin River for New Jersey online casino launch

Sporttrade partners Twin River to enter NJ sports betting market

Esports Entertainment partners Twin River Worldwide for NJ sports betting

PGA Tour signs up PointsBet as an official betting operator

Evolution Gaming expands US presence with PointsBet deal

Indiana sportsbooks see strong growth as July wagers reach $70.9m

Skywind
EveryMatrix
Greentube
Pragmatic Play
Hot 50
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Scientific Games