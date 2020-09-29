PointsBet adds president of product and technology to board of directors

Sydney-listed sports betting operator PointsBet has appointed product and technology chief Manjit Gombra Singh to its board as an executive director, replacing co-founder and chief commercial officer Nick Fahey.

The board changes will allow Fahey to focus on streamlining and automating key governance and compliance aspects of the company’s operations, including payment systems, fraud, AML, and responsible gambling systems.

Singh joined PointsBet in July 2019 from Aristocrat to serve as president of product and technology.

“Since joining PointsBet as part of the Executive Leadership Team, Manjit has made a significant contribution to our technology and cyber security capabilities, increasing the speed and reliability of our product offerings and spearheading our technology strategy, including the development of our iGaming vertical. Given his industry experience and leadership skills, I have no doubt that Manjit will be a valuable addition to the Board,” said PointsBet chairman Brett Paton.

“As a co-founder, Nick’s in-depth understand of all aspects of the evolving business, both in Australia and the United States has been vital in assisting the Board to make informed and considered decisions,” Paton added. “I thank Nick for his service and look forward to his continued contribution in his role as chief commercial officer.”

Shares in PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (ASX:PBH) closed 1 per cent lower at AUD$10.87 per share in Sydney Tuesday.