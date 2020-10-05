This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Anders Dorph named director of Danish Gambling Authority

5th October 2020 10:22 am GMT
Denmark

The Danish Gambling Authority has appointed Anders Dorph as director to replace Morten Niels Jakobsen.

Dorph will begin his new role on 1 November, joining from the Danish Immigration Service where he served as deputy director. He replaces Morten Niels Jakobsen, who left the regulator to take over as director of the Danish Valuation Agency on 1 August.

“The Gambling Authority plays a crucial role in the work of ensuring a proper and regulated gaming market in Denmark, where players are protected against unfair and illegal gaming,” said Minister of Taxation Morten Bødskov.

“That is why I am glad that Anders Dorph has taken on the task. He has an extremely heavy professional profile with broad experience from politically led organizations and cooperation across authorities. Therefore, I look forward to benefiting from his competencies.”

Following his appointment, Dorph said: “The Gambling Authority is an exciting agency that plays an important role in regulating the gaming market. That is why I am very much looking forward to the task and the collaboration with the many talented employees in the agency.”

