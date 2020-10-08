Playtech’s HPYBET promotes Patrick Orlet to CEO role

Playtech-owned retail sports betting business HPYBET has appointed chief financial officer Patrick Orlet as its new chief executive.

Orlet replaces Andreas Köberl, who left the German and Austrian-facing operator to take over as CEO of Lithuanian-based live casino provider BetGames.TV.

Orlet has been with the company for nearly three years and most recently served as CFO, a role he will continue to hold alongside his new responsibilities as CEO.

“We would like to thank Andy very much for the further development of HPYBET over the past three years and wish him all the best for his professional future,” said Orlet. “After a very difficult 2020 year due to the coronavirus, we are looking forward to a super sports year 2021 with the European Football Championship, the Olympic Games and much, much more.

“I would especially like to thank the very loyal HPYBET team for their support, which has done great things in an uncertain time. This is one of the reasons why we are optimistic and, above all, focused on the future.”