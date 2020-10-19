FanDuel names Sarah Butterfass as new chief product officer

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has appointed Sarah Butterfass as its new chief product officer (CPO).

Butterfass will lead FanDuel’s product development organization and joins the sports betting and fantasy sports operator from online marketplace Groupon, where she served as CPO for the past two years.

Prior to joining Groupon in 2018, she served as senior vice president and head of customer experience at electronic trading platform E*TRADE, and served five years at Orbitz as vice president of customer loyalty.

“Product innovation and enhancing the customer experience is at the heart of everything we do at FanDuel Group,” said King. “Sarah’s deep digital experience, passion for building high performing teams, and delivering world-class customer experiences will be incredibly valuable as we lead our industry forward.”

Butterfass will be based in FanDuel’s New York office and will report to CEO Matt King.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading down 0.98 per cent at 13,145.00 pence per share in London Monday morning, having set a new 52-week high of 13,535.00 pence per share on Friday.