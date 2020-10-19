Ontario Lottery and Gaming names new chief executive

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has named A. Duncan Hannay as its next president and chief executive officer.

Hannay assumes his new role on October 26, replacing Stephen Rigby, who announced his intention to step down in March after five years at the helm of the provincial lottery operator.

Hannay most recently served as president and CEO of Canadian financial services firm Street Capital Group, and has also served as chief operating officer at financial software solutions provider Finastra and president of global lending solutions at D+H, which later merged with Finastra.

“Duncan is a seasoned executive leader and CEO with global expertise transforming and growing organizations through a disciplined strategic approach, a deep understanding of digital innovation and a progressive leadership style,” said OLG chair Peter Deeb. “The Board of Directors and I are delighted to have Duncan join our very capable team at OLG. He has the skills and experience to lead the organization through the next phase of growth and community contributions across Ontario.”

"I would like to thank Stephen for his leadership at OLG for more than five years, delivering strong financial growth and the modernization of our land-based gaming business,” Deeb added. “Stephen has been critical to ensuring that OLG is positioned for success well into the future.”

Commenting on his new role, Hannay said: “I look forward to working with the team at OLG to build a strategy for the future and to lead the organization through this unprecedented and very challenging time. I intend to work collaboratively with OLG’s valued partners to capitalize on growth opportunities and contribute to Ontario’s recovery in communities province-wide.”