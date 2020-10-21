Buzz Bingo appoints Harry Lang as new marketing director

UK retail and online bingo operator Buzz Bingo has appointed Harry Lang as its new marketing director.

Lang brings more than 15 years of iGaming experience to the role, having served in marketing functions at Pinnacle, Mecca Bingo and Foxy Bingo. He assumes responsibility for brand and player acquisition across Buzz’s retail and online businesses.

“Buzz Bingo is at an exciting stage in its evolution, so we’re delighted to welcome someone of Harry’s calibre and enthusiasm to the business,” said Buzz Bingo chief commercial officer Jamie Queen. “He brings with him a wealth of marketing leadership experience and is highly capable of steering the Buzz Bingo brand through the next stage of our growth.”

Lang said of his new role: “Having recently worked with the Buzz Bingo team as a consultant I’m hugely excited to be joining at this exciting time in their journey. They’re building a great business with customers, entertainment and responsible gaming as their absolute focus so I can’t wait to get started.”