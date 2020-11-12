J. Brin Gibson named chair of Nevada Gaming Control Board

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has appointed his former general counsel J. Brin Gibson to lead the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB).

Gibson assumes the role of chair and executive director of NGCB on November 18 from Sandra Douglass Morgan, who stepped down on Friday to join the board of directors of Fidelity National Financial.

“I am overjoyed to make this appointment. Brin is exactly the type of committed public servant needed in this important role during this critical time,” said Governor Sisolak. “Brin's extensive background and expertise in highly regulated industries, including his experience as Chief of the Gaming Division, makes him a perfect fit for this position, and I look forward to watching him excel in this position.”

Gibson served as Governor Sisolak’s general counsel between January 2019 and January 2020, protecting the state’s interests in the gaming and cannabis industries, and has also previously served as chief of the Gaming Division within the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

“I am humbled and honored that Governor Sisolak would appoint me chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board at this point in the state's history,” Gibson said. “It is a position that has been occupied with individuals of high character and ability, including the outgoing chair, Sandra Douglass Morgan, who has done an exceptional job under the most difficult circumstances. I will work tirelessly to serve with the same sense of honor and dignity for the position those before me have shown.”