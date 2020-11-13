BetMGM expands executive team with appointment of Andrew Hagopian

BetMGM has appointed Andrew Hagopian as chief legal officer as the company continues its expansion in regulated sports betting and iGaming markets.

Hagopian joins BetMGM from MGM Resorts International, where he served as chief corporate counsel and was instrumental in establishing the BetMGM joint venture with GVC Holdings.

He will oversee BetMGM’s legal and compliance departments and will report directly to chief executive Adam Greenblatt.

“BetMGM resides at the intersection of technology and gaming,” said Hagopian. “This is an exciting opportunity to leverage my industry and transactional experience at a fast-moving company in a complex, regulated environment where a strong continued commitment to excellence in compliance will be essential to our success.”

BetMGM chief executive Adam Greenblatt commented: “Andrew's deep industry experience, and proven ability to build and lead a world-class legal team, will serve BetMGM well as we continue to grow rapidly in a dynamic industry.”