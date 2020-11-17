This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Sokratis Kokkalis returns as Intralot CEO

17th November 2020 9:59 am GMT
Intralot

Athens-listed gaming and lottery supplier Intralot has announced the return of founder and chairman Sokratis Kokkalis to the role of group chief executive officer.

Kokkalis takes over as CEO of Intralot from Christos Dimitriadis, who now moves to a new role focused on the company’s opportunities in the United States.

Dimitriadis served as group CEO for the past eight months after taking over from Kokkalis, who had assumed the chief executive’s duties following the departure of Antonios Kerastaris in 2019.

“Mr. Kokkalis thanks Mr. Dimitriadis for his contribution to date and wishes him success in his future role,” Intralot in a statement.

Shares in Intralot SA (ASE:INLOT) were unchanged at €0.150 per share in Athens Tuesday morning.

Related Tags
Greece Intralot Lottery Sports Betting United States
