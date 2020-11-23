SG Digital appoints Laura Probert as chief people officer

Scientific Games has appointed Laura Probert as chief people officer of its Digital team.

Probert brings 25 years of human resources management experience to SG Digital and joins from global advertising agency WPP, where she most recently served as group vice president of talent.

Her previous gaming industry experience includes nine years at bwin.party digital entertainment (now GVC Holdings).

Probert assumes responsibility for SG Digital's HR function and will report to CEO Jordan Levin and Scientific Games global chief human resources officer Eileen Moore Johnson.

“Laura’s extremely experienced in HR management having worked with some of the world’s leading brands and will be a fantastic addition to our team,” said Levin. “Our people continue to drive the transformation of our technology and products and their well-being has always be one of our key priorities. Laura has exceptional experience in this area and a passion for putting diversity, inclusion and people performance at the heart of business strategy.”

Commenting on her appointment, Probert said: “I’m excited to be joining the digital team at Scientific Games. The company has a strong reputation within the betting and gaming industry and I’m excited to work alongside so many talented and forward-thinking individuals.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 1.55 per cent lower at $38.74 per share in New York Friday.