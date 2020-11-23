Aspire Global brings in new chief business development officer

Stockholm-listed iGaming solutions provider Aspire Global has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Paul Myatt as chief business development officer.

Myatt joins Aspire Global from Playtech-owned games studio Quickspin, where he has served as chief commercial officer and managing director of Maltese operations for the past five years. Prior to Quickspin, Myatt served as head of new business at NetEnt.

“After the recent acquisitions of the leading sportsbook provider BtoBet and the game studio and game aggregator Pariplay we are in the position to become the world’s leading iGaming supplier,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “Paul Myatt will be instrumental in securing an efficient execution of our growth strategy and to ensure that we can compete for any deal that exists out there.

“Paul Myatt has a longstanding experience of the iGaming industry and a proven track-record of business development. We are very happy to welcome Paul Myatt to the Aspire Global family.”

Commenting on his appointment, Myatt said: “With its recent acquisitions Aspire Global has significantly strengthened its market position and showed its ability to execute on its solid strategy. Today Aspire Global is the most exciting and promising company in the iGaming industry.

“I’m excited to join Aspire Global and to further bolster the strong development together with the current knowledgeable team and Board, focusing on continued profitable growth.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.12 per cent higher at SEK40.35 per share in Stockholm Monday morning, less than 2 per cent off their 52-week high of SEK40.90 per share set on 12 October.