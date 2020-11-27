Live 5 promotes Oliver Vlaytchev to operations director role

UK-based slot developer Live 5 has promoted Oliver Vlaytchev to director of operations.

Vlaytchev joined the Staffordshire-based supplier in August 2017 as software games developer and coordinator.

As director of operations, he will work closely with chief product officer Mathew Parker on all new game releases to ensure they meet the supplier’s standards, as well as working alongside other senior members of the team on the studio’s wider ambitions.

“Oliver has proved to be a highly valuable member of the team and his promotion to director of operations reflects the positive impact he has had on the business since first joining our ranks in 2017,” said Live 5 CEO Lloyd Butler. “Live 5 has been on a tremendous growth trajectory over the past 18 months and Oliver has played a key role in this. In his new position, he will continue to manage day to day activities across our departments while playing an even greater role in the strategic development of Live 5.”

Commenting on his promotion, Vlaytchev said: “Live 5 has come a long way since I first joined, growing from a team of five to a team of 20 in a very short space of time. Being a part of this rapid growth has been exciting and I am grateful for the opportunity and the promotion.

“It has been really rewarding to put together a team and be able to drive and deliver our content. I will keep helping the business to grow, adding new jurisdictions and partners along the way. The future of Live 5 is incredibly exciting and I am thrilled to be playing an even greater part in it.”