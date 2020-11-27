BCLC begins search for interim president and CEO

Canada’s British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has begun the search for a new interim president and CEO to replace incumbent Greg Moore, who will leave the provincial lottery operator in January.

Moore is leaving the BCLC to pursue a new opportunity in the private sector and will step down as interim president and CEO on 15 January 2021.

He assumed the temporary role in September 2019 when president and CEO Jim Lightbody began medical leave to undergo cancer treatment and recovery.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Greg for the incredible contribution he has made to help redefine BCLC’s approach to business and corporate culture,” said BCLC board chair Peter Kappel.

The BCLC board added that it will take the time necessary to appoint a new interim president and CEO to work with the executive team while Lightbody continues his medical leave.