Gaming Intelligence
Greentube launches major recruitment drive

10th December 2020 10:35 am GMT
Greentube

Greentube has embarked on a major recruitment drive in Europe following a year of substantial growth across all business segments.

The Novomatic Interactive division is hiring more than 100 new employees across its offices in Austria, Malta and Slovakia, with roles in development, project management, key account management, casino operations and technical support.

The recruitment drive follows a year of strong growth for the company and the expectation of continued expansion in 2021, driven by entry into the regulated German market, the launch of Greentube’s new RGS platform, and the company’s first foray into the US online gaming market.

“2020 was a fantastic year for us with growth in all of our divisions. We expect the trend to accelerate even more in 2021 as additional markets in Europe such as Germany and Netherlands will become regulated and thus enable market entries for us both in the B2C and B2B area,” said Michael Bauer, CFO and chief games officer at Greentube.

“Additionally, we are planning to set foot into the US as a games supplier and have high expectations there as well. For us to benefit from these opportunities, we are committed to investing in our workforce. We are always on the lookout for gaming industry professionals and talents who will help shape our future. I can only recommend to anybody interested in being part of this success story to reach out to our HR.”

