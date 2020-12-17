This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Softswiss
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Business development

17th December 2020 11:51 am GMT
Gaming Intelligence Hot 50

We are thrilled to reveal the ninth category of The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 - business development, sponsored by Pariplay.

This category showcases a diverse group of dynamic and multi-skilled individuals, who are opening new doors for their companies and for the industry - new clients, new products, new methods and new territories. These are the people who will light up any room they enter and who make the industry a joy to work in. 

The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 honourees in the business development category are:

Our festive celebration of the most talented, innovative and inspiring people working in iGaming concludes tomorrow with the leadership category showcasing the industry’s most inspiring CEOs.

The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 kicked off last Monday with the rising stars & emerging leaders category, followed by operations, finance, marketing, product & tech, employee & customer care, lottery, and legal & compliance.

Related Tags
Betsson Eyecon Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 NetEnt Playtech Salsa Technology
Related Videos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Legal & Compliance

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Lottery

Rafi Ashkenazi to lead new Hard Rock Digital joint venture

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Employee and Customer Care

Another record month for Iowa sportsbooks as handle hits $87.2m

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Product & Tech

GI Games Round-up: Everi Holdings, BF Games, RubyPlay and more

Next stop Michigan

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Marketing

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Finance

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 – Operations

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders

The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 to be revealed on Monday

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Swintt and more

888 CEO Itai Pazner on team 888, new sports and poker products, and new frontiers

Skywind
Pragmatic Play
Digitain
Pariplay
Every Matrix
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic