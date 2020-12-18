OPAP names Jan Karas as permanent CEO

Athens-listed lottery and gaming operator OPAP has confirmed Jan Karas as its permanent chief executive, effective from January.

Karas took over as interim CEO in June following the departure of Damian Cope after four years in charge, and had previously served as OPAP's chief commercial officer.

“On behalf of the board of directors I would like to congratulate Jan Karas for assuming the CEO role,” said OPAP executive chairman Kamil Ziegler. “During the past period, Jan had been serving as OPAP’s acting CEO, contributing significantly to the company’s business initiatives and response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of the relevant restrictive measures.

“We are looking forward to continue working with him, in his new capacity, in order to implement OPAP’s strategic objectives and address the challenges related to the recovery from the pandemic crisis and I am confident that with the support of all of us, Jan and OPAP’s highly qualified top management team together with all our esteemed colleagues will continue delivering long-term value for the company’s shareholders, people, partners and all other stakeholders.”

Shares in OPAP SA (ATH:OPAP) were trading 1.63 per cent higher on the news at €10.63 per share in Athens Friday morning.