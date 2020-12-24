Mike Anderson named president of Churchill Downs Racetrack

New York-listed Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has appointed Mike Anderson as president of Churchill Downs Racetrack, home of the Kentucky Derby.

Anderson boasts 24 years of strategic and operational leadership experience at CDI, having recently served as vice president of operations, where he led the planning, construction and opening of over $300m in capital projects across the company’s properties.

He joined CDI in 1996 as controller and has held a number of roles with the company, including vice president of corporate finance, investor relations, risk management and treasurer.

He will report to CDI president and chief operating officer Bill Mudd.

“Mike Anderson is a uniquely qualified leader to assume the role of president at Churchill Downs Racetrack having successfully and consistently delivered on company goals across multiple departments,” said Mudd. “Over its 146-year history, the Racetrack has grown into an incredibly sophisticated and complex business organization, and Anderson is poised to lead it through continued growth and success.”

Anderson said of his new role: “The opportunity to serve this company, the Commonwealth and our community as president of Churchill Downs Racetrack is the privilege of a lifetime.

“As a native of Louisville, it is humbling to consider what this historic place represents to so many people. I am eager to build upon the great traditions of the Kentucky Derby and continue the company’s work to establish a legacy of integrity and inclusivity both at Churchill Downs and within our industry.”

CDI has also named Mike Ziegler as senior vice president and general manager of Churchill Downs Racetrack, a role he will fulfil while retaining his current responsibilities as executive director of racing for the entire company.

CDI will conduct a search for a candidate to support Ziegler in that function, as the company expands resources dedicated to safety and integrity in horse racing.

“Mike Ziegler brings to Churchill Downs Racetrack unparalleled knowledge of all aspects of horse racing and racing operations,” continued Mudd. “This expertise coupled with Mike Anderson’s robust strategic and operational skills positions the company for success and likewise advances these talented executives into roles from which they can maximize their strengths. I couldn’t be more excited for these two individuals or our company.”

Finally, CDI has confirmed Ryan Jordan as corporate vice president of operations, where his responsibilities will include operational support for all business units.

Jordan joined CDI in 2009 as vice president of operations for Churchill Downs Entertainment Group and was later named senior vice president and general manager of Churchill Downs Racetrack.

“I am excited for Ryan to join us in this key position at Corporate,” added Mudd. “It is a great opportunity for him to expand his experience base and further contribute to the company.”

Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NSQ:CHDN) closed 1.78 per cent higher at $206.74 per share in New York Wednesday, less than 3 per cent off their 52-week high of $212.60 per share set on December 18.