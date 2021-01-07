MGM Resorts names Jonathan Halkyard as new finance chief

New York-listed casino operator MGM Resorts International has appointed Jonathan Halkyard as its new chief financial officer.

Halkyard previously spent 13 years at Caesars Entertainment as a member of the leadership team that oversaw the company’s $30bn sale to TPG and Apollo, and most recently served as president and CEO of economy apartment hotel chain Extended Stay America and ESH Hospitality, its paired-share REIT.

Halkyard succeeds Corey Sanders, who was recently named chief operating officer of MGM Resorts.

“Jonathan brings the right mix of financial discipline, investor acumen, operating experience and seasoned corporate leadership to MGM Resorts at a vital time in our evolution,” said Hornbuckle. “His passion for hospitality, considerable experience in gaming, previous stewardship of strong balance sheets and investor credibility make him an excellent choice to complement our strong and committed leadership team.”

Commenting on his appointment, Halkyard said: “After a career largely spent in hospitality and gaming, I am excited and proud to become part of the senior leadership team at one of the world's most iconic gaming, hospitality and entertainment destination brands.

“We face the greatest challenges to corporate management in recent history and I am eager to get to work and continue the fine legacy of executive management at MGM Resorts.”

MGM Resorts chairman Paul Salem added: “On behalf of the MGM board of directors, I am delighted to welcome Jonathan to MGM Resorts. We look forward to working with Jonathan to drive continued focus on disciplined execution of our strategic business plan, our long-term recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and future growth and development.”

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NSQ:MGM) closed 2.7 per cent higher at $31.18 per share in New York Wednesday.