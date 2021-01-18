Bragg Gaming appoints former OLG chairman to board

Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming Group has expanded its board of directors with the addition of former Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp chairman Paul Godfrey.

Godfrey will provide guidance on Bragg’s North American expansion strategy, in particular in Canada as the government moves forward with its proposed federal legalization of single-event sports betting.

“Paul’s extensive experience in the media, gaming and sports worlds will be invaluable as we move forward with our rapid growth plans,” said Bragg Gaming CEO Adam Arviv. “We’re extremely pleased to have him join the championship team that we’re building and look forward to his guidance.”

Following his appointment, Godfrey commented: “I’m very excited to join the Bragg team. They’ve had an exceptional year in 2020 and are on track to becoming a leader in the world gaming space. I’m happy to add my expertise to the mission.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (CVE:BRAG) closed 6.34 per cent higher at CAD$2.18 per share in Toronto Friday.