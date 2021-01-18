This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic

Bragg Gaming appoints former OLG chairman to board

18th January 2021 7:17 am GMT

Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming Group has expanded its board of directors with the addition of former Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp chairman Paul Godfrey.

Godfrey will provide guidance on Bragg’s North American expansion strategy, in particular in Canada as the government moves forward with its proposed federal legalization of single-event sports betting.

“Paul’s extensive experience in the media, gaming and sports worlds will be invaluable as we move forward with our rapid growth plans,” said Bragg Gaming CEO Adam Arviv. “We’re extremely pleased to have him join the championship team that we’re building and look forward to his guidance.”

Following his appointment, Godfrey commented: “I’m very excited to join the Bragg team. They’ve had an exceptional year in 2020 and are on track to becoming a leader in the world gaming space. I’m happy to add my expertise to the mission.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (CVE:BRAG) closed 6.34 per cent higher at CAD$2.18 per share in Toronto Friday.

Related Tags
Bragg Gaming Canada Casino OLG Oryx Gaming Sports Betting
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Buzz Bingo appoints Dominic Mansour as COO of Digital

JVH group adds Oryx Gaming to partner lineup in the Netherlands

Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 2021 Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders

Oryx Gaming signs slot distribution deal with Paf

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Skywind, Oryx Gaming and more

Bragg Gaming names Adam Arviv as permanent CEO

Bragg Gaming sees Q3 revenue climb 72%

Bragg Gaming names Richard Carter as new chairman

GI Games Integrations: NetEnt, Oryx Gaming, Leander and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Stakelogic, Playzido and more

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, EveryMatrix, Push Gaming and more

Inspired Entertainment to create virtual Lexus Melbourne Cup race

Bragg Gaming revenue soars 107% in strong second quarter

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Yggdrasil, RubyPlay, Playson and more

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Habanero, Everi and more

Future Anthem
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Playtech
BigTimeGaming
Stakelogic