Scientific Games names new senior vice presidents

New York-listed Scientific Games has appointed Jim Bombassei as senior vice president of investor relations, while Simon Johnson has been promoted to senior vice president and managing director of the EMEA region.

Bombassei joins the company from Viacom, where he oversaw the global investor relations program, capital markets activity and treasury operations, and assumes responsibility for all investor communications at Scientific Games and subsidiary SciPlay.

“We are excited to have Jim join our financial leadership team,” said Mike Eklund, CFO at Scientific Games. “He brings significant investor relationships and corporate finance experience that will be a benefit to Scientific Games, SciPlay and our investor community.”

The company has also promoted to Simon Johnson to senior vice president and managing director of the EMEA region.

Johnson previously served as UK commercial director, leading efforts to generate new revenue and drive recovery following regulatory changes in the UK market, and has led the wider UK team in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including playing a central role in combining the UK and EMEA businesses.

Shares in Scientific Games Corp. (NSQ:SGMS) closed 5.23 per cent lower at $40.23 per share in New York Wednesday.